Carol Sinclair is sitting pretty, painting chairs for charity in front of what she considers the best view of Dodge City.

Her fifth-floor apartment on Central Avenue is directly across the street from the 50-yard line of the high school football field, and she can see many of the houses and businesses that make this place what it is: her hometown.

“When you’re in trouble, your hometown is where you’ve got to be,” she said. “That’s where they take care of you. My soul is singing again.”

Sinclair was not so much “in trouble” as trouble was in her. The former curator of the Carnegie Center for the Arts was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago but took steps that enabled doctors to detect it early on, and she was declared cancer free for Christmas after she endured aggressive treatment with chemotherapy and radiation.

Of course, aggressive cancer treatment continues to cause trouble for the lifelong artist.

Her hair and fingernails have grown back, but it’s hard for the painter to ignore the constant buzz of neuropathy in her hands and feet.

“I was so afraid I wasn’t going to be able to paint again,” Sinclair said.

As of October 2019, she said, she could hardly hold a paintbrush.

About the time she got the all-clear from her oncologist at the Heartland Cancer Center in Garden City, friends Dave and Sheila Grayson set a stack of hand-cut raw wood yard ornaments in front of her.

And what to her wondering eyes did appear but paintings of Rudolph, Santa Claus and all the other reindeer.

“I can still hold a paintbrush,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be alive and I’m so grateful for Dodge City.”

The view from outside her window, looking in, is awash in turquoise — “my power color,” she said — and bedecked with hand-painted heirlooms and handwritten reminders to pray.

When a visitor arrives at her doorstep, Sinclair calls out “the door’s open” from behind the latest chair she is painting — a demure art-deco peacock — then says “have a seat.”

“The chairs started out as a fluke,” she said.

She credited her daughter Gina as the spark that lit her fire for painting furniture years ago.

“ ‘Mom, paint something! Let’s get you going!’ ” Sinclair recalled Gina saying. “I had an old kitchen chair I had carried with me from place to place, so I painted it. That’s when a friend offered me $200 to buy it.”

Now people sit on Sinclair’s chairs in states across the country.

Even Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw is the owner of a Sinclair chair.

“Every piece of furniture I paint speaks to me,” Sinclair said. “I can’t take credit for it. I’m just an instrument.

“I’m doing better work now than before I had cancer. Something changed. You reincarnate even in the same lifetime. I decided I’m sticking around.”

That determination set Sinclair against the grain of her genes. She lost her great-grandmother, grandmother and mother to breast cancer.

She said her motto has long been “life is too serious to be taken too seriously. You have to laugh.”

Sinclair is looking for a venue in which to sell her art.

She can be contacted at 620-253-2740, by email at cvsinclair222@gmail.com or on Facebook by searching “Faith & A Paintbrush.”

