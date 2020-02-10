Eight local dentists volunteered their time at the free dental clinic at the Western State Bank Expo Center over the weekend, providing $1 million in services to 800 people who otherwise couldn’t have afforded to have their teeth cleaned, extracted or filled.

The event was organized by the Kansas Mission of Mercy and Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation.

The annual traveling clinic invites dentists from across the state to volunteer their time to provide free teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions to those who can't afford to seek dental care. They travel from city to city, last visiting Dodge City in 2014. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Local dentists who volunteered their time included local planning committee co-chairs Dr. Shawna Harris and Dr. Logan Morse of Dodge City Smiles, Dr. Ryan Lehmkuhler and Dr. Katie Asbjornson of Lehmkuler Dental, Dr. Kelly Henrichs, Dr. Austin Hrencher of Hrencher Dental, Dr. David Williams of Dodge City Dental and Dr. Samuel Taylor.

Junetta Everett, patient registration and seating coordinator, said the event is so popular wherever they travel that even people from out of state come to Kansas to receive services.

“It doesn’t matter the weather,” she said. “The first patient here was camped out starting Thursday morning at 11:30.”

The Friday and Saturday clinic had to turn many people away because they didn't have enough dentist volunteers.

Getting dentists to come this far west is a problem, said Dr. Brett Roufs, of Newton.

“We used to have 60 dental chairs set up but now we only have 40-50 because they think it’s too far. Life gets in the way.”

He credited the expo center as helping to make the area more appealing to the program, because “everyone likes this venue.”

Eddie Johnston drove his 30-year-old son from Topeka to get his teeth extracted.

“I knew I had to get here early,” Johnston said. “I took off three days because I knew we were in for a treat.”

Johnston and his son slept in their car parked outside the expo center, and registered Thursday at midnight to ensure he would be seen.

“These people are doing a good service,” he said.