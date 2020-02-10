1. Moksha Monday: 6:30 p.m. Feb.10, Main Street Event, 2 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $12. Explore how to release the cycle of stress, tension and limitations through controlling breathing, moving through a simple yin yoga flow and releasing anything that isn’t serving us through a Tibetan singing bowl Shavasana. Unlike common yoga classes that are fast-paced and are designed to be more of a physical workout, the slow and simple nature of the yin-styled class makes it perfect for beginners and those who want to connect to their practice on and off the mat on a deeper level.

2. Gluten-free cooking with Lisa: 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 10, Delos V Smith Senior Center, 101 W 1st Ave, Hutchinson. A cooking class emphasizing gluten-free choices for pizza and cookies.

3. DIY Truffles: 7 p.m. Feb. 10, Moundridge Public Library, 220 S Christian Ave, Moundridge. Just in time for Valentine's Day. Learn how to make these tasty treats and take home some yummy creations and the recipe. Call or stop by to register.