Certainly it was Dodge City's answer to the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York City.

However the day was extremely cold and Dodge City's network of utility lines were not taken into account.

Not much is known about Dodge City's winter holiday balloon parade of 1965.

All this writer knows of it are in a dozen black and white photographs from the Boot Hill Museum collection and word from a former co-worker that his mother remembered the event.

She relayed through her son it was icy cold and the balloons were grounded due to power lines crossing above the streets on the parade route.

The photos were taken by an unknown photographer from the southwest corner of Second and Gunsmoke Avenues across from Fidelity State Bank. The pictures depict large balloons on dollies propelled by costumed handlers.

One shows a shoe with elf-like beings on top and along the side. Another pair of pictures has two dark horses and two white horses in each pulling a sleigh. And one of the featured balloons was a dolphin or porpoise.

A couple of photos lets us know it was frigid, showing the temperature on Fidelity's thermometer as 19 degrees Fahrenheit. One of these has a grandfather clock, with mice climbing up the sides, and the other is of a serape draped man with a cactus.

Some photos tells us who some of the sponsors were. One is of a cat-like creature with a sign which indicates Hulpieu Miller Furniture, Paul Warner Appliances and Burke's Shoes sponsored the float.

Another sponsored by KGNO Radio has an animal blowing a horn. Dave Campbell Chevrolet Olds supported a panda bear.

Paid for by Steffen's Dodge City, Terminal Elevator Co. and "Warshaw's Clothing Co. was a giant feline-type critter. A large group of businesses; including B.F. Goodrich Co., Anthony's Army Store, Deines Payday Market, Dodge City Carpet & Tile, and Mike's Skelly; funded a unicorn.

It was clearly a morning affair, people dressed as musical instruments - a saxophone, cello and drum - marched by Fidelity at 10:18.

Given the cold temperatures, that were 19 degrees or colder without wind chill, and the inability to "fly" the balloons, it appeared to be an interesting parade. However, apparently there was no repeat of this holiday parade.