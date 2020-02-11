A hearing will be held Wednesday at Ford County District Court from a Petition for Writ of Mandamus that was filed in the court on Oct. 7, 2019 by Kansas Department American Legion Master-at-Arms Charles J. Sellens.

According to the petition that was filed, it states five key points regarding the reasoning for the petition against Jimmie Foster, adjutant and defacto finance officer for the American Legion.

One of the statements is that Foster, "refuses to submit required, quarterly, reports of receipts and expenses and that there is no known record of quarterly reports ever being submitted to the DEC.

"There is no known record of an annual audit ever performed by an accredited accountant."

According to Sellens, the issues involved in the acquisition and sale of Wichita Post 401 are especially troublesome: “Our bylaws grant the executive committee exclusive authority for general supervision and control over all property belonging to the department."

The petition alleges that the American Legion Department of Kansas acquired ownership of a building and land formerly owned by Wichita, Kansas American Legion Post 401.

"The building burned and the department reportedly received an insurance check of $535,000," the petition said. "Rebuilding was attempted without proper credentials or management.

"The property was recently sold at public auction with no official report to the executive committee of how much was netted and there has not been an audit of the financial transactions."

During the Wednesday hearing, a motion and responses and replies to that motion will be heard, including the disqualification of DeWoskin as defense attorney as, according to Sellens' motion, "plaintiff Sellens is a former client of Joseph DeWoskin."

The motion claims that DeWoskin is the appointed judge Advocate of the Department of the American Legion and is therefore considered the legal advisor for Sellens for his title as Kansas Department American Legion Master-at-Arms, and other members of the Department of Executive Committee.

In a response by DeWoskin, it states that Sellens is not a current client of his and that Sellens has never, "retained DeWoskin, enter into a formal employment agreement and that DeWoskin has not provided any legal advice, counsel or guidance to Sellens regarding the Petition for Writ Mandamus."

The response further states that even though Sellens is a member of the American Legion and member of the executive committee, it does not make Sellens a client of DeWoskin.

Sellens is seeking relief obligating Foster to begin submitting un-redacted, quarterly reports of receipts and expenditures to the Department Executive Committee and for additional relief obligating Foster to ensure an audit of department receipts and expenditures by a credited accountant.

Foster denies all allegations.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com