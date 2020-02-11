The Kansas Department of Agriculture will be hosting a seminar on industrial hemp in Kansas.

“Industrial Hemp in Kansas: Looking at 2019 and ahead to 2020,” will be presented on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m. by Jeff Vogel, Plant Protection and Weed Control Program manager, Kansas Department of Agriculture.

The presentation is free and open to anyone attending the 66th Annual 3i SHOW, being held March 19-21 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

Vogel will speak on the regulatory requirements to grow industrial hemp, results from 2019, and an outlook for 2020, including the upcoming change from the research to commercial industrial hemp program.

Vogel will also briefly discuss other topics like sampling and testing procedures, how to maintain relevant producer and land information, inspection procedures, and much more.

Vogel currently manages the Plant Protection and Weed Control Program with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and was formally the State Weed Specialist for the program from 2006-2010.

Prior to working for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Vogel earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, majoring in Agronomy and a Master of Science, focusing on Weed Science.