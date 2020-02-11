SPEARVILLE — The Farmers Alliance Companies in McPherson, announced Integro Asset Management in Spearville has been named a Farmers Alliance Advantage Agent for 2020.

To qualify as an advantage agent, an agency must exhibit superior professionalism and profitability over five consecutive years. Advantage agents are recognized by Farmers Alliance as the "best of the best."

To reach this level of distinction is a reflection of this agency's commitment to their customers and their community.

The Farmers Alliance Companies are represented by independent agents, and serve eight states.

Farmers Alliance was established in 1888 and writes a full range of property and liability insurance for homes, farms and commercial businesses.