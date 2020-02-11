On Feb. 14-15, the new Casey’s General Store, 700 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd, will hold a grand opening event where it will have specials to promote the new store.

“This new, second store will serve a different traffic pattern,” said Casey’s General Store director of communications Katie Petru. “We’ve received a positive response since our first store opened so we are excited to be adding another.”

The new store officially opened its doors on Jan. 30 and hosts a four-gasoline pump island setup and offers drivers the following fuel types: E85, Unleaded 88 (E15), Regular Unleaded (87), Premium (91) and Diesel.

Patrons are invited to take part in the event by enjoying Casey’s favorites including made-from-scratch pizza, fresh bakery items, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, full-service coffee station, made-to-order sub sandwiches, soft-serve ice cream, and more.

Other than convenience and fuel services, guests will be offered to join Casey’s Rewards, the companies first-ever loyalty program, where they can exchange points earned from the program into redeemable store credit for fuel discounts and specials.

Points earned from eligible purchases can be tracked, in-store, online, at fueling stations, or over the phone.

Casey’s Rewards is an effort to demonstrate what it wants to offer to the communities they serve, so through the Cash-for-Classrooms program, customers can also turn their rewards into donations to fund improvements to any Dodge City USD 443 school.

“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day," Petru said in a news release. "We are excited to call Dodge City home.”

Casey’s General Store will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

To learn more and to start earning points, download the Casey’s app for iPhone and Android or visit www.caseys.com/rewards.