The new Essential Air Service for Dodge City Regional Airport will take flight on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to Dodge City public information specialist Abbey Martin, the inaugural flight event will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The flight will arrive in Dodge City at 5:11 p.m. and will depart to Denver at 5:44 p.m.

Under the operations of SkyWest, the new United Express jet service will connect Dodge City passengers to United’s Denver hub and beyond.

According to Martin, more than 400 daily departures to destinations around the world will be available through United’s global network in Denver.

Tickets are now available at www.united.com and as a bonus, Dodge City customers flying United will be able to accrue MileagePlus Miles as members of the United MileagePlus loyalty program.

