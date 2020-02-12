A win is a win and for the Dodge City High School Red Demons boys basketball team, wins have been hard to come by this season. But on Tuesday night, the Demons found some three pointers and some free throws to put together a 63-50 win over the Ulysses Tigers.

Cooper Scheck got things rolling with three pointers to give the team an early lead and ended up with 6-10 from three point land for the night.

He finished the night with 20 points and 4 rebounds.

"I thought Cooper played well," said Demons coach Tony Starnes.

The Demons got in the lead early and held it throughout the game. They finished the first quarter with an 8 point run to take a 17-7 lead.

They held Ulysses scoreless for over four minutes of the second quarter but weren't able to take advantage and only hit three points in that time. Both teams found the range again and at the half, Dodge led 29-18.

The second half was a see-saw affair with Dodge building a lead then Ulysses answering back. The Tigers outscored the Demons in the third but Dodge still held a 45-37 lead going into the fourth quarter. There were lots of free throws in the fourth quarter and Ulysses got within five a couple of times but the Demons hit some key free throws and came away with a 63-50 win.

While Scheck had a good night with threes, other guys kicked in and did a good job.

John Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds and went 12-16 from the free throw line. Aiden Sowers added 10 points and was 5-7 for free throws, Josh Harshberger hit the boards hard and came up with 9 rebounds.

As a team, they shot 25-40 from the free throw line.

Things were clicking tonight offensively. When the team shoots the ball well, the offense comes easily. The defense came up strong and allowed only one shot with few second chance baskets.

"We were frivolous with the ball," Starnes said. "It's knowing when to penetrate and when to shoot the ball."

While the team did make some key stops when Ulysses was making a surge, the defense couldn't take any possessions lightly.

The team was able to put up some early runs to take the lead and not give it up. While there were some issues on both offense and defense, putting a win together was a good boost for the team.

"I'm glad we won. We don't take any win lightly," Starnes said.

For his young team, Starnes said he sees so much more potential both individually and collectively.

While they are young, Starnes said he thought they were going to play tougher but he just hasn't seen the development of swagger and cockiness and that puts the team on its heels.

The potential is there. This group went 18-2 as freshmen. The need to have the same practice challenges now like they did when they were freshmen and going up against the varsity in practice.

They will have to get better if they want to beat teams like McPherson and Maize.

Starnes said he was thrilled they beat Ulysses but they have to grow as a team and individuals so they can win the Tournament of Champions and win the WAC.

"We have to get a lot better," Starnes said. "We're going to have to practice harder this summer and next year and push ourselves. That's the only way to maximize our potential."

Up next for the Demons is Garden City and that's always a tough place to play.

"It will be a challenge for us," Starnes said.

