From Feb. 13-15, the public is invited to attend the Dodge City High School student musical production of “The Addams Family,” based on the humorously chilling American pop culture sitcom icons.

The garish yet goofy clan, created by American cartoonist Charles Addams, has seen a long history of adaptions across a vast media audience since its debut as an unnamed family in the pages of The New Yorker in the late 1930s, including its first televised exploits in the 1960s, being featured in several short films, television specials, and animated series peppered in the ’70s and ’90s. The most renowned continues to be the theatrical 1991 film, its 1993 sequel and the recent 2019 animated film.

It wasn’t until 2010 that the gaudy aristocrats hit Broadway with their first musical adaption to critical acclaim, being nominated for and winning several awards. The musical has since seen production after production across North America, and in recent years, the United Kingdom.

“Within the last two years, they made it available to amateur groups likes us that are at the high school level,” said Kelly Knedler, Dodge City High School teacher and production director.

Knedler notes that despite its multiple revisions, “The Addams Family” is still currently the most popular musical to be adapted by high schools.

In this story, Wednesday Addams brings home a “normal” boyfriend and his family — completely unlike the Addamses — for a family dinner, and the evening becomes filled with overnight mishaps for both families.

Knedler describes it as a smaller production, with about 50 cast members making up the Addamses, the normal family, and various Addams family ancestors.

For the last month, the director, his team of assistant directors and DCHS students have been rehearsing to bring the Addams family’s macabre exploits to the local stage.

They devoted Saturdays to rehearsing but also learning how to use power tools and cut and measure their building materials so they could construct the stage sets and bring their show to life.

This year, instead of constructing more major structures, they’ve rented props and show-specific backdrops from Kenmark Scenic Backdrops, a company that has provided its services to professional productions.

Individuals and business that purchased tickets before Feb. 7 were able to partake in the Adopt-a-Character program, which helps fund donations to the Fine Arts program in Dodge City USD 443 by allowing them to virtually adopt characters from the show for a certain price.

“With Adopt-a-Character, we ended up raising a lot of money,” said Alexa Martinez-Alba, who plays Wednesday Addams. “We wanted to say thank you for the support we’re getting from our community, and it really means a lot that people are recognizing the arts and really supporting them.”

On Thursday night, all tickets will be general admission and will cost $6, while Friday and Saturday night’s shows are reserved seating only for $8. All showtimes are 7 p.m.

Friday night is also Family Night, where a family of five or more can purchase tickets for the whole family for $20.

For ticket information, contact the Dodge City High School Athletics and Activities Office at 620-471-2810.

