The Dodge City High School Lady Demons were definitely operating pretty good Tuesday night when they took on Ulysses and brought home a 51-23 victory over the Lady Tigers.

It was defense, defense, defense for the Demons as they held the Tigers to just 7 points in the first half and took a commanding 34-7 lead at half time.

"The defense did a great job the first half. In our rotation, if one was beat, then another was there to help," said Lady Demons coach Kelley Snodgrass. "We held them down to 20 percent from the field. "Overall, we had good execution against the zone."

On the offensive end, the team was 11-23 for two pointers and 6-16 for three pointers with 11-15 from the free throw line.

The bench had another good game adding 17 points to the total. The team had 16 assists and made the extra pass to get the uncontested shots.

The offense did a good job. There weren't a lot of offensive rebounds for the Demons. When a team shots that good, there's not that many rebounds to get, Snodgrass said.

"Overall, we shot the ball well," Snodgrass said.

In the first half, the offense kept up the intensity. But in the second, they let up. The team needs to keep up the intensity and do a better job of communicating.

The Demons won the rebounds with 32-30 but the team needs to improve on not giving up second chance opportunities, Snodgrass said.

For the night, Kisa Unruh had 16 points and 4 rebounds, Camree Johnson had 9 points and 5 rebounds, Chidera Okoro had 7 points and 3 steals, Amaya Perez had 5 assist.

Lauren Gleason was not available but the other girls stepped up to fill the gap. Breanna Gutierrez did a good job defensively.

"For not being at full strength, I was proud of how the girls responded," Snodgrass said.

