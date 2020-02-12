ELBING — The Berean Academy Warrior boys took sole control of first place in the Heart of America League with a 59-30 win over Sedgwick Tuesday in Elbing.

Berean improves to 17-0, 7-0 in league play. Sedgwick drops to 8-7, 3-1 in the league.

“We made a lot of shots,” Berean coach Lewis Wiebe said. “When the ball goes in like that, the offense is a lot easier. In the second quarter, we rebounded a lot better. We got some offensive rebounds. We’re not really focused on who we play. They had been playing pretty well. I’m more concerned about us. We played well for a Tuesday night.”

“They got hot from three and we couldn’t get a stop,” Sedgwick coach Darren Crumrine said. “We were coming up empty at that time and a close game went to a blowout. It’s still early in the league race for us compared to them. We haven’t played as many people, but we did want a chance to get on top of the league standings. They outplayed us tonight.”

Chase Wiebe led Berean with 26 points, 14 in the third quarter. Jon Hoover and Zac Koontz each added nine points.

Lance Hoffsommer led the Cardinals with 15 points, hitting five of seven 3-pointers.

Berean jumped out 6-0, but the Cardinals reeled the Warriors back in. Berean led 11-7 at the end of the period. The Warriors opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run. A Chase Wiebe 3-pointer with three seconds left in the period put Berean up 36-14 at the half.

Berean put things away with a 21-6 third quarter to ensure a running clock in the fourth. Sedgwick won the fourth quarter 10-2.

Sedgwick hosts Bennington Friday.

“We have to get better,” Stucky said. “I thought there were some good things for us on both ends of the floor — even when we didn’t score. We did a few good things defensively. At times, we broke down defensively. We weren’t always sound with ball security. We’ll go to work tomorrow and get back at it.”

Berean plays Friday at Moundridge.

“We have to go away and play them,” Lewis Wiebe said. “We’ll have to defend some post players. We’ll have to be ready for that.”

SEDGWICK (8-7, 3-1 HOAL) — Crumrine 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Weston 0 0-0 0, 0; Ryan 1 0-0 2, 2; Lacey 0 4-4 2, 4; Schroeder 0 0-0 1, 0; Hoffsommer 0 (5) 0-0 0, 15; Brown 0 0-1 0, 0; Shephard 1 0-0 4, 2; Tillman 0 0-0 2, 0; Culp 0 2-4 1, 2; TOTALS 3 (6) 6-9 15, 30.

BEREAN ACADEMY (17-0, 7-0 HOAL) — Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Tinker 0 0-0 1, 0; Landis 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Grimwood 0 0-0 0, 0; Wiebe 6 (3) 5-5 0, 26; Hoover 3 (1) 0-0 3, 9; Koontz 1 (2) 1-2 0, 9; Dugger 2 1-2 2, 5; Timken 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Dove 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 1 0-0 3, 2; Kukula 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 1 0-0 1, 2; Templin 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (8) 7-9 14, 59.

Sedgwick;7;7;6;10;—30

Berean Ac.;11;25;21;2;—59