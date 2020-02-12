The Dodge City Area Women's Chamber is now accepting applications for its scholarship.

Applications can be found at Dodge City Public Library, Dodge City Community College and Dodge City High School and must be postmarked by April 15 to be accepted.

To be accepted for the scholarship, the applicant must be a Ford County resident and have graduated from an accredited high school or have a GED equivalent.

According to the women's chamber, other requirements are as follows:

• All applicants must furnish a sealed official high school transcript or most recent official transcript from an institution of higher learning. It must be a sealed official transcript. Official transcripts sent via email to dcwcscholarship2013@gmail.com will be accepted only from the institution of higher learning.

• All applicants must include a personal essay, which should include information about themselves, school/church/community/volunteer activities; reasons for furthering their education; and their goals for their future. All essays will be 500 to 1000 words, double spaced.

• All applicants must or will be enrolled in at least six credit hours per semester at an accredited institute of higher learning.

• All applicants must complete all sections required on the scholarship application and attach additional required material as requested. Completed application and materials should be submitted to Dodge City Area Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 351, Dodge City, KS 67801.

• Two letters of recommendation are required from two different references. They may not be related to the applicant and they must have known the applicant for at least two years.

If received after the postmarked deadline or if the application is not completed in full, isn’t signed or doesn’t include all necessary attachments, applications will be disqualified.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.