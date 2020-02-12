Located at 1513 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City, Xpress Wellness Urgent Care is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Dodge City is a great community. We enjoyed meeting everyone who came by Saturday to meet our team and tour the clinic,” said chief medical officer Scott Williams in a news release. “We are now open and look forward to investing in the lives of people here in Dodge City.”

Allowing patients access to convenient evening and weekend health care, Xpress Wellness offers urgent care and occupational medicine services for conditions that aren’t life-threatening on a walk-in basis without appointment with a trained staff able to deliver care in a time-efficient manner.

Xpress Wellness also has an online check-in feature at xpresswellnessurgentcare.com.

The facility features six private exam rooms, a procedure room for minor emergencies and computerized X-ray, lab testing and EKG on site.

Along with treating the common cold, flu, sprains/strains, cuts/scrapes, allergies, infections and physicals for children and adults, employers will have access to pre-employment physicals, DOT physicals, spirometry, drug and alcohol testing, and treatment for work-related injury services.

A competitive self-pay option is available for uninsured patients and most insurance plans will be accepted.

“You can choose your visit time when you check in on our website,” said area manager Jean Powers in a news release. “This saves your spot in line and reduces wait time at the clinic freeing you up to continue working, running errands or whatever you need to do.”

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.