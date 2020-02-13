On Saturday, Feb. 15, Shadow Encounters Paranormal and Bleeding Kansas Paranormal will be conducting a paranormal investigation at the Dodge Theater, 108 Gunsmoke St. in Dodge City.

The investigation will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

According to Gary Woodward, Shadow Encounters Paranormal is based out of Wichita and assisted out of Salina.

With five years of experience, the business previously operated under Central Kansas Paranormal Society. The team consists of Woodward, James Thomas, Adam Barkley and Tristan Goodwin. Derek Wade will join from Bleeding Kansas Paranormal.

The team has investigated numerous locations, including The Monroe House in Indiana, Theorosa’s Bridge in Valley Center and Fiske Hall at Wichita State University.

The team was drawn to the Dodge Theater, according to Woodward, after being told of alleged manifestations, shadows and glowing eyes being reported at the Dodge Theater.

"Some paranormal claims, experiences and history is it’s full of bad history and demonic energy," said Woodward. "There’s been dark occult practices in the building throughout the decades."

The Dodge Theater was last investigated for paranormal activity in May 2015 by Old School Paranormal, a team out of western Kansas. According to its website, OSP did not uncover any evidence at the time.

