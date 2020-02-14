The Dodge City High School Red Demons wrestling team finished up the regular season with a dominating 52-15 win over the Liberal Redskins Thursday night.

The win gives the Demons second place in the Western Athletic Conference with Great Bend 1st, Dodge City 2nd, Garden City 3rd, Liberal 4th and Hays 5th.

In Thursdays meet, Juan Castro at 106 had one of the closer matches but he kept grinding it out to get the victory. It will take a match like that to win at regionals, said Coach Tate Lowe.

Ismael Ramirez at 120 fell behind early in his match but he kept chipping away and eventually went into double overtime to get the win. He will need to keep getting wins like that at regionals, Lowe said.

This season, Damian Mendez, Garrett Edwards and Luke Barker have taken the roles as team leaders.

As a freshman, Barker is mentally more mature than his years. He is coachable and always gives 100%.

"Luke is a freshmen beyond his years. He's a very mature kid and that's nice to have," Lowe said.

Next up for the Demons is the 6A West Regional competition on Feb. 21-22 at Washburn Rural High School at Topeka.

Wrestlers have to place in the top 8 of their weight class to qualify for state and 18 schools will compete.

Lowe said they have a target of 11 or 12 qualifying for state but with the teams strong finish to the season and their high placing in state rankings, all 14 weight classes could qualify for state.

Lowe said the team needs to go in and there foot on the gas pedal to sort everything out. If they do, they will be in a position to qualify all 14 weight classes.

Teams at the KSHSAA 6A West Regional: Derby, Dodge City, Garden City, Haysville-Campus, Hutchinson, Junction City, Lawrence, Lawrence-Free State, Liberal, Manhattan, Topeka, Topeka-Washburn Rural, Wichita East, Wichita Heights, Wichita North, Wichita South, Wichita Southeast, Wichita West.

Team scores for Dodge vs Liberal. Dodge City players listed first:

106 Juan Castro wins over Dennis Duran 5-3.

113 Damian Mendez wins by pin over Gaspar Falcon.

120 Ismael Ramirez beats Irving Mendez 9-6 in double overtime.

126 Chad Nichols beats Tommy McClure 10-4.

132 Alejandro Ramirez loses to Enrique Franz 9-5.

138 Rudy Hernandez wins by pin over Cristobal Sanchez.

145 Garrett Edwards wins over Trystian Juarez 11-3.

152 Luke Barker wins by pin over Jose Beltran.

160 Marcelino Otero wins by pin over Easton Zapien.

170 Ruben Rayas wins over Tony Rivero 14-6.

182 Ryan Parga beat Daniel Grandez with a technical fall 22-7.

195 Josh Bertholf wins by pin over Frank Gomez.

220 Santonio Turner loses by fall to Jaime Arenivas.

285 Dodge was open, walkover win to Seth Mansell.

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com