St. Bernard No. 97 Order of Eastern Star in Dodge City, will offer a southwest Kansas student enrolling for the first time in a post-secondary institution a $250 scholarship.

According to St. Bernard No. 97 Order of Eastern Star, students with Masonic affiliation will have first consideration, as well as students who know a Mason or Eastern Star member.

The scholarship is open to students in Ford, Comanche, Kiowa, Edwards, Hodgeman, Clark, Meade, Gray, Finney, Haskell, Seward, Stevens, Grant, Kearney, Morton, Stanton, Hamilton, Pawnee, Rush, Wichita, Ness, Lane, Scott and Greeley counties.

For more information or an application, contact Nola Vice, 620-227-2439, in Dodge City.

The application deadline for the scholarship is March 31.

