On Feb. 13, people were invited to witness the inaugural flights of the new United Express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines.

As explained by SkyWest corporate communications manager Sharice Walker, the jet service will allow people to make daily round trips from Dodge City Regional Airport to United Express’s hub in Denver, thus allowing more convenient access to the rest of United’s network.

Having been years in the making, Dodge City’s administration and commission have put in a lot of careful time and resources to bring jet service to the people, with the recent runway construction playing a crucial part.

“We have long recognized the importance of maintaining commercial air service in Dodge City as an integral connection between Dodge City businesses and residents and the ever-expanding global economy,” said Dodge City mayor Joyce Warshaw. “Along with this, our community has been fortunate to have been served through the Essential Air Service program since its establishment in 1978.”

The Dodge City Regional airport is a vital cog in the working of the local economy, generating millions of dollars of revenue and supporting the job market.

Commercial aviation is relied upon by employers big and small to transport their employees and customers, as well as supplies and product to their partners and affiliates that rely on them in return.

“We can’t wait to see how our new partnership with United Express, operated by SkyWest, aids in helping the economic relationship grow,” said Warshaw.

Warshaw says that this would not have been possible without the support of Kansas’ federal delegations, and extended her thanks to the offices of Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Pat Roberts and Congressman Roger Marshall and her fellow commissioners, who helped represent the project and others like it.

She also thanked Corey Keller, director of public works and former airport manager, recognizing his work overcoming record low enplanement and rebuilding EAS partnerships and passenger base in two years’ time, while placing confidence in new airport manager, Kelli Enlow.

Dodge City Regional Airport will see more changes in the coming months, with a terminal remodel currently planned.

The CRJ200 Regional Aircraft used for the service, controlled by two pilots and managed by a flight attendant, will be able to accommodate 50 aisle or window seats.

SkyWest is a leading CRJ200 operator and has been recognized five times as the most reliable operator in North America by the manufacturer.

Along with the new service, travelers will be able to use the United app to access flight information, to keep track of their baggage to their destination and have access to hundreds of flights around the world on United’s global network.

As members of the United MileagePlus loyalty program, Dodge City customers will be able to earn frequent flier miles regularly.

“Our well-timed flights are going to give you access to nearly 450 daily United and United Express departures out of Denver to over 150 destinations worldwide,” Walker said.

Customers can now book flights at www.united.com or by calling United Airlines reservations 1-800-846-8331.

For additional information about the new United Express flight service and about SkyWest Airlines, visit www.skywest.com.