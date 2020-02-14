During a service meeting on Feb. 6 at Park Plaza Tower in Dodge City, Senior Companions through the Fort Hays State University Foster Grandparent program volunteers were honored for their years of service.

According to Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs director Tawnya Rohr, one Ford County and two Hodgeman County Senior Companions were honored for service to their communities.

Those honored were: Diann Brosch, 10 years, Hanston; Manford Koehn, five years, Fort Dodge; and Dorothy Ziesch, 17 years, Hanston.

Volunteers in the program are recognized quarterly.

According to Rohr, Senior Companions provide daily assistance and friendship to adults needing support to enable them to remain living in their homes as independently as possible.

Volunteer Foster Grandparents become role models, mentors and friends to children with exceptional needs.

Both the Senior Companions and Foster Grandparent programs provide volunteers 55 and over to stay active while serving in the community.

Both programs serve in Barton, Ellis, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Trego, Ford, Gove, Graham, Phillips, Hodgeman, Ness, and Pawnee counties and are sponsored by Fort Hays State University and funded by the Corporation for National & Community Service, Washington, D.C.

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer, contact 785-628-5809 or srcomp@fhsu.edu.

