After another cold morning, with temperatures dropping to near zero degrees, Topeka-area residents should be in for a nice warm-up over the next few days.

Friday’s high should top out around 29 degrees under sunny skies.

Look for highs around 50 degrees on Saturday and in the mid-50s on Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between -6 and 4. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

• Monday, Washington's Birthday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.