The first Junior Experience was held Feb. 12 at Dodge City Community College, which saw close to 160 high school juniors attend.

A presentation of College 101 was held to give potential DCCC students guidance on scholarships, financial aid, admissions, tours of the Tech Center, residence hall and main campus.

“We are excited to host an event specifically geared to high school juniors,” DCCC director of marketing and public relations Andrea Loll said in a news release. “The idea for Junior Experience originally came from feedback we received last fall after hosting our first Senior Day in many years.

"In our analysis of that event, we realized that many high school seniors were actually starting to make college decisions as juniors.”

Unlike Senior Day, Junior Experience was designed to give students a quick overview of DCCC.

“I think that the Junior Experience event is a great segue to the next step, which is Senior Day,” said DCCC director of enrollment management Lewis Mize in a news release. “Junior Experience gives students, who may not know anything about DCCC, a chance to get firsthand experience of the campus instead of just hearing about it.

"This also gives them a base knowledge they can take with them for Senior Day to ask those questions they really want to know the answers to.”

Dodge City High School counselor Tara Salmans said the Junior Experience was nothing but positive, according to the DCHS students with whom she spoke.

“I believe more students will sign up for Senior Day at DCCC, as well as enroll at DCCC, because they are now more aware of what DCCC has to offer,” Salmans said in a news release. “The relationship between DCHS and DCCC has improved dramatically.

"We are all working toward the same goal of doing what is best for kids.”

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.