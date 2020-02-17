Nearly 80 years ago here in Dodge City there was a kindergarten "band" with a band "director" who holds worldwide fame today.

This photograph, taken around 1941, shows Mrs. F. Thomas's kindergarten class band. Their matching outfits were supposedly sewn by the students' mothers.

Front and center is a young man wearing a top hat and holding a baton who was the director, Dennis Hopper.

After Hopper left Dodge City with his family, he went on to fame in Hollywood, appearing in many major motions pictures including "Rebel Without a Cause," "Giant," "Sons of Katie Elder," True Grit," "Cool Hand Luke," "Easy Rider" and "Blue Velvet."

In his later years Dennis Hopper was known for his works of art. There are two 26-foot "Muffler Man" sculptures in southwest Kansas which Hopper made from a mold he had purchased.

"La Salsa Man" sits near the intersection of Third Avenue and West Vine Street, and "Mobil Man" is near Sublette, Kans.

In 1927, the school district built Lincoln School at 613 West Cedar St replacing the 1890 Third Ward School building, which was a few blocks away on top of Boot Hill.

After its closing in 1995, Lincoln School fell into disrepair and has recently been demolished.