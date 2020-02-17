With the success of the Depot Theater Company's “A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas,” the depot will continue rolling toward spring with “The Miracle Worker.”

Tickets are on sale now for performances held Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-29, March 1 and March 6-8. All Sunday shows are matinees.

Tickets are $50 per person for Friday and Saturday shows, $40 per person for Sunday.

Groups of 12 or more receive tickets for $40 each at any performance.

According to the Depot Theater, “The Miracle Worker” is the classic story of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller. In a news release the depot said, "’The Miracle Worker’ dramatizes their volatile relationship. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such.

"Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence.

With scenes of intense physical and emotional dynamism, Annie's success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: “water.”

Reservations can be made by calling 620-225-1001 or emailing boxoffice@depottheaterco.com.

The depot also said flex passes are good for all performances through June 30, and they can be used for multiple guests for one performance or for several performances.

For those with remaining passes, they will show on your account when checking out online or when ordered by phone.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com