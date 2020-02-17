One was killed and five were injured in a car accident Sunday.

The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. at the 2600 block of St. Mary Street and the US-83/50 highway bypass and involved two vehicles.

The vehicles involved were a Ford F150, driven by Carlos Cano-Casillas, 20, of Garden City, and a 1983 Ford LTD, driven by Matthew Rome, 24, also of Garden City.

Rome was traveling eastbound in the 2600 block of East Mary Street when he allegedly ran a red light. Cano-Casillas was traveling southbound from the exit ramp of the bypass and allegedly had the green light, therefore continued through the intersection and struck Rome.

Rome had three passengers in his vehicle — Michael Barnes, 28, Leoti; Cassey Dale, 31, Leoti; and Alisha Dugan, 31, Garden City.

All four in the Ford LTD had significant injuries, and all parties in both vehicles were transported to St. Catherine Hospital.

Rome was pronounced dead at St. Catherine Hospital. Dale, Barnes and Dugan were transported to Wichita in critical condition.

Cano-Casillas was treated and released at St. Catherine Hospital.

The Garden City Police Department is investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

The GCPD is requesting assistance from the community. If anyone witnessed the accident or has information related to it, contact the GCPD at 620-276-1300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or text the tip to the GCPD at GCTIP and Tip411 (847411).