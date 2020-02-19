It was a tale of two halves as the Dodge City High School Red Demons took on the Garden City Buffaloes on rivals court. The Demons had a one point lead at the end of the first half but not enough players found the range in the second and came up on the short end of a 68-54 loss to the Buffaloes.

"We haven't developed enough guys to score," said Demons coach Tony Starnes. "We don't have too many guys who can go and get it (rebound) and put it back. We need to develop it."

Leading the offensive effort was John Johnson with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Cooper Lowell was close behind with 11 points and was 3-9 from three point range while both Aidan Sowers and Cooper Scheck, contributed 7 points each.

Bench play was OK with Shannen Barajas giving some good minutes as did Dylan Smith.

Starnes said the team played well the first half and made some good shots but they need to get more guys scoring to be successful. That will be a big focus for the team in the offseason.

The team hit 13-20 from the free throw like while the Buffaloes were 8-14.

"There weren't a lot of fouls," Starnes said.

Starnes said Garden City is a good team and did a great job. They went 12-25 from three point land and those three pointers allowed the Buffaloes to get separation from the Demons in the second half.

The Demons also turned the ball over six times in the first quarter and 15 overall for the game.

"We have to stop turning the ball over especially at the top of the key," Starnes said. "Our guys are telegraphing passes."

As the Demons head into the last two games of the season, they will continue to work on the basics of scoring and working harder on defense as they tend to miss layups.

On Friday, Feb. 21 against Great Bend it will be Senior Night so energy should be high but they still need to work hard on offense and defense to have a chance.

They will then play Hays the following Tuesday which will be another hard game. The team will have to do a good job on the backboard to have a chance against Hays.

