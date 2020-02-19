When the Dodge City High School Lady Demons stepped on the court at Garden City Tuesday night, it didn't take long for them to take control of the game and put on a defensive show. The Demons held the Buffaloes to just six points in the first quarter and scoreless in the second on the way to a 46-20 victory.

"The defense did a really good job," said Lady Demons coach Kelley Snodgrass. "We got defensive stops. Our press forced some turnovers."

The defense hit the boards hard and the Buffaloes got very few second chance shots. The defensive pressure created 14 steals and forced 17 turnovers that resulted in 17 points.

Camree Johnson did a great job in transition and knocked down 19 points. Kisa Unruh had 12 points and was the leading rebounder with 5. Chidera Okoro added 8 points while Becca Unruh was strong on both offense and defense with 5 assists and 4 steals.

"I felt we had good ball movement offensively," Snodgrass said. "And our defense gave a strong defensive effort with good transitions."

The bench didn't score a lot but they gave a lot of good minutes defensively, Snodgrass said.

"Overall, I was very pleased with the effort. We played four solid quarters of good basketball in a tough atmosphere," Snodgrass said.

It's always tough to play against a rival but this was their pink out game and senior night as well.

To be able to go into and get a win like this is not easy. Its tough to go on the road against rivals in the WAC.

"They always give you their best shot," Snodgrass said.

The Lady Demons sit 14-4 as they head into the last two games of the season. They take on Great Bend in Dodge City on Friday then travel to Hays to finish the regular season on Tuesday.

"We need to take it one game at a time. We have to protect our home court especially on senior night," Snodgrass said.

The Lady Demons should have a home game to start the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, March 3.

The team will continue to work on getting defensive stops and work to out rebound their opponents to put themselves in a position to be successful. The way the team has been playing and working together is a key to that goal.

"I like our team chemistry and unselfish play. We'll continue to do that," Snodgrass said.

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com