Normally, 73 points would win a basketball game but what happened Wednesday night when the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors took on the Pratt Community College Beavers in Pratt, was far from normal.

The Conqs met up with a persistent PCC defense that caused a lot of Conq shots to miss while the Beavers were shooting the lights out, especially in the second half, to come away overwhelmed by a 114-73 win for the Beavers.

"We got looks we wanted in the first half but just couldn't finish." said DCCC men's head basketball coach Jacob Ripple. "We allowed them to get going and that gave them confidence. Pratt got hot and when they shoot like they did tonight, its hard to beat that."

The Beavers kept hitting three pointers while the Conqs were left frustrated.

At the half, the score was PCC 54 and Dodge 35. The Conqs hit 36% on field goals in the first half and 23% on three pointers. Those numbers all improved in the second half but the Beavers had too big a lead and shot a whopping 60% for field goals and 66 % for three pointers.

The Beavers slowed down their offense and worked for open shots that kept finding their mark.

The DCCC offense had trouble penetrating and took a lot of outside shots that didn't drop. The Conqs did score 73 points and that was with a total field goal percentage of 40.8%.

Mason Seniguar led DCCC with 18 points 4 rebounds with Quindaius Thomas adding 14 points and Keldrick Hayes with 11 points and 8 rebounds.

While Seniguar was good on offense, he needed to step up on the defensive end. Jayden McGrew gave good minutes with 6 points and 4 rebounds, Ripple said.

Next for the Conqs is Northwest Kansas Technical College. The math is simple on this one. If they Conqs lose, their season is done. So its back to defensive basics and try to fix some of the problems.

The team went 7-11 on free throws and pulled in 24 rebounds, 12 assists and 7 steals.

The three point shots were 8-23 for 34.8%.

They were 29-71 for field goals, 8-23 for three pointers and hit 7-11 free throws.

For the Beavers, Tommy Thomas had 28 points, Zool Kueth and Jamel Horton both had 21 and Deontae Davis had 18.

As a team, they had 43-80 field goals, 18-37 three pointers, 10-11 free throws, 50 total rebounds, 17 assists and 6 steals.

Pratt Beaver Coach Sean Flynn said the team executed well, rebounded well and made the shots.

It's tough to beat a team when everything is working.

