The Dodge City Community College Women's Conqs were having a hard time getting the ball in the basket when they took on the Pratt Community College Beavers Wednesday night in Pratt.

A persistent PCC defense took the Conqs out of the game early and denied them good looks at the basket and very few second chances on missed shots.

It took over five minutes before Madison Gissendanner finally got the Conqs on the scoreboard but the damage was done and the Conqs just couldn't find the range, giving the Beavers a 54-24 win.

The Conqs were up against a very fast Beaver offense and strong defense that kept applying pressure and the Beavers took a 16-6 point lead at the end of the first quarter with a field goal percentage of just 20%.

Shooting continued to slip for the Conqs at 18% in the second quarter and 14.3% in the third. The percentage improved in the fourth to 27% but it was far too little and far too late to overcome the Beaver lead. The Beavers led 30-13 at the half and 42-18 at the end of the third.

Ashia Pool, Faith Cattouse, Alana Busby-Dunphy and Gissendanner each had 4 points and those were the highest scorers for Dodge City.

The relentless defensive pressure held the Conqs to just 19.6% for field goals for the game. They were just 1-21 for 4.8% for three pointers and were 3-8 for 37% for free throws.

The team had 32 rebounds, 5 assists and 7 steals.

For the Beavers, Rylee Alexander and Janell Douvier both had 12 points and Tytiana Haamid had 13.

As a team they shot 34% for field goals, 45% for three pointers, hit 76% from the free throw line, had 40 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 steals.

