Les Isaac has joined the Commercial and Ag Lending team at Western State Bank of Dodge City.

Isaac is a southwest Kansas native with a farm and cattle-centered upbringing. He has worked in the Ag-lending industry for more than 32 years and is a graduate of Kansas State University, holding a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics and an MBA from Friends University.

Though Isaac began his duties at the Dodge City banking center earlier this year, he is currently in the process of relocating.

“Southwest Kansas has always been home to me, but I look forward to getting more involved in this progressive community and officially calling Dodge City my home,” Isaac said. “I respect the values that have made southwest Kansas a place marked by faith, cooperation, work ethic, and integrity. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

In his spare time Isaac enjoys golfing, reading and researching various topics of interest. He and his wife, Tonja, are proud parents and grandparents.

To contact Isaac, call 620-225-9824 or email him at lisaac@wsbks.com.

Learn more about Western State Bank’s lending products and view contact information for each of its lenders at www.wsbks.com.