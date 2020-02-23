Patrick Janssen, room addition, 702 W. 24TH Ave., $24,000
Vincent R. Stephens Jr., roof, 408 W. 11TH Ave., $2,500
Jonah Blake, siding & windows,500 E. Ave. C, $450
Interfaith Housing Services, bathroom remodel and partial re-roof, 509 E. 3RD Ave., $3,000
Ruben Aldana and Adela Quintero, plumbing, electrical, gas test, roofing, demolition, 615 E. 3RD Ave, $3,000
McDonalds Corporation, interior remodel, 603 E. 30th Ave., $50,000
Miller Trenching Service Inc., house demo, 16 E. Bigger St., 0
Taylor Meitner, deck, 1707 E. Blanchard Ave., Lot #91, $1,100
John Perry, window replacement, 313 Liberty St, $3,000
Solid Ground Services,egress window / window replacement, 4704 Pin Oak Rd., $5,030
DH Home Improvement, siding,1224 N. Harding St., $4,200
DH Home Improvement, replacement vinyl siding, 601 N. Duffy Rd., $7,000
Wray & Sons Roofing, re-roof, 1300 E. 8TH Ave., $3,700
Wray & Sons Roofing, re-roof, 1911 N. Adams St., $9,316
Wray & Sons Roofing, re-roof, 1531 W. 11th Ave., $6,281
CM3, cooling tower project on west side of existing building, 3501 E. 4th Ave., $200,072
Bret Givens Construction Inc., new commercial steel building, 2506 E. 14th Ave., $98,000
Border To Border Roofing, re-roof, 812 N. Washington St., $11,250
Edwin L. Manche, back porch rebuild, 500 E. Ave. B, $4,500
Ronald and Cynthia Hicks, demo house, 624 S. Plum St., 0
Meitner Fence and Deck, deck, 1707 E. Blanchard Ave., Lot #12, $1,100
Meitner Fence and Deck, deck, 1707 E. Blanchard Ave., Lot #126, $1,100
Solid Ground Services, egress window, 809 Bannock Burn Rd., $4,415
Andrew's Construction,reroof,322 E. 30th Ave., $4,000
Andrew's Construction,reroof,3009 N. Elm St., $6,000
Rudy's Metal Buildings, re-roof out building, 416 E. Harvey St., $2,300
Douglas R. Schroeder, siding, 510 Cloverdale Dr., $650
Andrew's Construction, re-roof,322 E. 30th Ave., $5,000
Temp-Aire Inc., install water heater, 4120 Charleston St., $1,100
Temp-Aire Inc., install water heater, 708 Idlewild Dr., $800
Phoenix Roofing Inc., reroof, 325 Hyde Park Dr., $17,000
Border to Border Roofing, re-roof northwest flat section, 2928 N. Hendricks St., $3,968
Paul G. and Carol D. Gelineau, 12x24 storage shed, 2421 N. Lorraine St., $6,436
Gonzalez Construction & Remodeling Inc., siding/stucco, 309 N. Main St., $1,000
Ronald Lehl, new detached 30x40 garage, 2514 E. 44th, $30,000