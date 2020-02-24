The American Legion in Dodge City held its annual District Eight Oratorical Scholarship Contest on Feb. 16.

The Oratorical Scholarship Contest, held across all nine American Legion districts, has been an staple for decades as the winners of the district contest go on to the state contest in Manhattan, with a chance to compete in the national contest.

This year, the District Eight contest’s first-place prize of $300 was awarded to Dodge City High School junior Hever Arjon.

The $150 second-place prize was awarded to Cimarron High School junior Ethan Marshall.

The $50 third-place prize was awarded to Dodge City High School junior Marilea Lopez, and fourth place was Cimarron High School senior Jordan Toothaker.

Cash and scholarship prizes are awarded and are significantly increased at every level.

The contest is held every year and coincides with the American Legion’s goal of helping invigorate a youth and student interest in the Constitution.

Participants are to prepare a presentation and give an impassioned eight- to nine-minute speech on a facet of the Constitution, drawn by ballot.

This year’s topic was the 27th Amendment, which reads, “No law varying the compensation for the services of Senators and Representatives shall take effect until an election of Representatives shall have intervened.”

As the District Eight finalist, Arjon will move on to the Department Oratorical Contest in Manhattan, which will be held on March 14.