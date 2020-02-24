Crews are expected to begin bridge work on the Marshall Road over U.S. 400 in Ford County on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers during daylight hours on U.S. 400.

Traffic on the Marshall Road bridge over U.S. 400 will remain open but will shift to the eastbound lane and shoulder to accommodate work on the bridge.

Kansas Department of Transportation urges drivers to be alert, pay attention to all work zone warning signs and be prepared to stop.

Reece Construction Co. of Salina, is the contractor on this $390,900 project, which is expected to be completed in June, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Joyce Muhlenbruch, area construction engineer, at 620-227-6122 or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 public affairs manager, at 620-765-7080.