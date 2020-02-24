It took awhile for players to find the range and get points on the board Friday night when the Dodge City High School Lady Demons took on the Great Bend Lady Panthers. It was two minutes before Amaya Perez got the Demons on the board with a two pointer.

The Demons finally found their range and their defense went to work to take a 58-42 victory over the Panthers.

At the start, both teams went into man to man defense with Dodge City working the outside. But the shots weren't falling.

The Lady Demons were getting good looks at the basket but the shots would just not fall.

Dodge City got a small lead and held it but the Panthers kept it close.

In the second, Dodge's woes at the three point line continued after hitting only 1 of 9 until the Lady Demons went on a 6-0 run to end the quarter and take a 27-22 lead into half time.

In the third quarter, the Demons finally found the range, hitting a couple of baskets early before going on a 12 point run including a couple of three pointers from Becca Unruh and Amaya Perez then another by Unruh.

They hit another 6-0 run to take a 47-27 lead going into the fourth quarter after they outscored the Panthers 20-5 in the third.

The Demons kept up the pressure but the Panthers also found the range and made a little 5-0 run of their own, outscoring the Demons 15-11 in the fourth but it was too little, too late and the Lady Demons got the win.

Lady Demons coach Kelley Snodgrass said at the start they had good looks at shots but they just weren't falling and the team was struggling until Amaya Perez made a strong drive to the basket and that seemed to spark the team.

The team adjusted well in the second half and looked for and found the outlet shot, Snodgrass said.

Perez had a strong night with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. She had been stepping in for Lauren Gleason who is still sidelined because of a concussion.

Perez has been truly competitive and hit a big three pointer and when challenged, she stepped up. Camree Johnson had 15 and played strong even when she was struggling at first. She got some "and ones" that helped sway momentum. She was also a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.

The defense stepped up pretty good and were able to turn Great Bend turnovers into 24 points. "We played much better in the third quarter," Snodgrass said. "When you force turnovers and can capitalize on the other end, it definitely helps."

It didn't matter which quarter it was in when it came to free throws. It was a perfect night for the Lady Demons as they go 17-17 from the free throw line.

The Lady Demons are now 15-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play. They take on Hays on Feb. 25 at their house. The first time they played this season, the Lady Demons didn't guard well against them. The team will have to play better defense and they have to minimize turnovers.

"We have to play good team basketball," Snodgrass said.

As they head into post season play, the Lady Demons are guaranteed a home game on March 3. Several teams will still have regular season games next weekend so there are too many variables to know what team the Lady Demons will play.

Snodgrass said she hopes to get Gleason back in time to play in the post season.

Snodgrass is pleased with how the team skills have developed throughout the season and how they are working as they come to the end of the season.

"The team has grown up a lot this season and they are committed to getting better," Snodgrass said.

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com