The Dodge City High School wrestling team had an outstanding showing at their West Regional Tournament at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka on Feb. 21-22 and qualified 11 wrestlers for state while taking second overall in the tournament.

Demons coach Tate Lowe said the team had a rough quarterfinals but came back strong the second day of the tournament to finish with a second place trophy.

The West Regional tournament is the tougher of the two regionals in 6A.

The 11 state qualifiers is the most in history for any Dodge City team, Lowe said.

Freshman Juan Castro in the 106 class went into Regionals unseeded and was down in points late in his consolation match by took an eighth place finish that helped earn points for the team.

It was a great tournament for him, Lowe said.

Luke Barker at 152 took second after getting an 8-6 sudden victory over the No. 1 wrestler in the state at 152, Nathan Bowen of Haysville-Campus, in a semifinal round before losing to Izaiah DelValle of Hutchinson in a 4-3 decision loss in the first place match.

Ryan Parga at 182, got a victory over a wrestler that had beaten him twice in the last two years.

Marcelino Otero at 160 made a mistake in his third place match but recovered to win.

Overall, the team gave their best effort in the tournament and beat some high caliber opponents.

With 11 qualifiers, the team has put itself in position to finish the season with a big victory.

"We definitely have a chance to take first at state," Lowe said.

A key to getting that state win is to win consolation matches on the back side. The previous highest state finish for a DCHS wrestling team was second place during the 1980s, Lowe said.

"The team is peaking at the right time. We have confidence for a state championship run," Lowe said. "These kids have been a joy to coach. They are hard workers and are eager to learn. As a team, they turned a corner in February. That's a little later than I would have liked but were peaking at the right time."

Now, each wrestler starts out zero to zero as they head to the State 6A Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29 at Hartman Arena in Park City in the Wichita metro area.

As they prepare for state this week, the wrestlers have to keep their mind right and focus on nutrition and diet. Practices will be fine tuning things and narrowing down specifics. They will watch film and work to match individual strategies.

"We have to fine tune, be positive and be confident. It's a mental week for us," Lowe said. "Everyone is at zero to zero."

Wrestlers will face people at State they faced at Regionals, with at least one wrestler from each of the 18 schools at regionals qualifying for state, its 100% guaranteed the Demons will face some of the same people again, Lowe said.

Lowe added that he hopes for rematches for DCHS wrestler Damian Mendez at 113 against Bishop Murray from Topeka-Washburn Rural and at 145, Garrett Edwards of DCHS against Cason Lindsey from Derby.

Mendez defeated Murray (30-3 for the season) for first place at 113 and Mendez is undefeated this year. Edwards (24-7 for the season) lost to Lindsey (35-5 for the season) for second place.

Individual results for West Regional: (season record)

106 Juan Castro-eighth place and 8 team points. Qualified for State. (20-23)

113 Damian Mendez-first place and 25.5 team points. Qualified for State. (24-0)

120 Ismael Ramirez-place unknown and 5 team points. (17-12)

126 Chad Nichols-place unknown and 3 team points. (6-4)

132 Miguel Aguilera-place unknown and 0 team points. (9-15)

138 Rudy Hernandez-sixth place and 13 team points. Qualified for State. (28-19)

145 Garrett Edwards-second place and 22 team points. Qualified for State. (24-7)

152 Luke Barker-second place and 22 team points. Qualified for state. (24-6)

160 Marcelino Otero-third place and 23 team points. Qualified for state. (27-5)

170 Ruben Rayas-fifth place and 15 team points. Qualified for state. (7-2)

182 Ryan Parga-third place and 16 team points. Qualified for state. (34-11)

195 Josh Bertholf-fifth place and 13.5 team points. Qualified for state. (22-10)

220 Santonio Turner-seventh place and 9 team points. Qualified for state. (18-18)

285 Cody Terrell-fifth place and 16 team points. Qualified for state. (28-13)

Team placings 6A West Regional:

1 Topeka-Washburn Rural 240.5 points.

2 Dodge City 190 points.

3 Derby 177 points.

4 Garden City 165 points.

5 Manhattan 151 points.

6 Junction City 125 points.

7 Haysville-Campus 90.5 points.

8 Liberal 90 points.

9 Wichtia-West 86.0 points.

10 Lawrence-Free State 84.5 points.

11 Hutchinson 74 points.

12 Wichita-South 71 points.

13 Wichita-Heights 49.0 points.

14 Lawrence 44 points.

15 Topeka 40 points.

16 Wichita-Southeast 35 points.

17 Wichita-North 34 points.

18 Wichita-East 10 points.

