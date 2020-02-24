PRATT — Annual Girl Scout cookie sales are underway across the country, but in Pratt, an increase in troop members of Pratt Girl Scout Troop 50181 paves the way for even more to have access to the much-anticipated morsels.

"We have more Girl Scouts out selling cookies this year because of a big growth in local numbers," troop leader Gail McAddo said.

The troop has 28 girls this year and that is a 400 percent jump in membership. Most of the new girls are in the Daisy group for ages kindergarten and first grade.

McAdoo said recruitment in the school system played a big part in the increase this year.

As usual, the cookies for sale are $5 per box for thin mints, shortbread, caramel delight with coconut, peanut butter patties, peanut butter sandwich, s’mores, Thanks a Lot, lemonade and gluten-free caramel chocolate chip.

Money from sales is divided with $1.05 going to the troop. Each girl gets a portion of the sales that goes into her “campership” that is used to cover their expense of going to camp. Another $1 goes to the cookie manufacturer while the remainder goes to the Kansas Heartland Council that operates the Girl Scout system.

Besides raising money, selling cookies is a way for Girl Scouts to earn five different badges including money management, people skills and setting goals.

“They learn some really good skills by selling cookies,” McAdoo said.

The Kansas Heartland Council has district offices in Wichita, Emporia, Garden City and Hays. Pratt works with the Garden City office.