NORTON — Joyce Elaine (Schoen) Preston, 88, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1931, in Leota Township to Alvin and Effie (Kirk) Schoen.

Survivors include her loving husband, Lee; niece, Bev Miller; grandnieces and grandnephews; and many other friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ila Marie Ritter; and stepmother, Mary Schoen.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Enfield Funeral Home, Norton.

Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at First Church of God, Norton. Interment will be in Norton Cemetery.

Memorials: to Joyce Preston Memorial Fund, in care of Enfield Funeral Home, 215 W. Main St, Norton, KS 67654.

