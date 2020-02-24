Coming to the stage next at United Wireless Arena will be country music star Lee Brice at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, for $44 and $60 with floor tickets being standing room only.

Tickets can be purchased at United Wireless Arena box office at 620-371-7878 or online at ticketmaster.com.

An opening act will be announced at a later date.

According to his bio, Brice has amassed more than 14 million in RIAA-certified sales and streams, 3 billion plays on Pandora, as well as success on country radio and live shows, making him one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora.

On June 8, 2018, he became part of Pandora's "Billionaires Club," making him only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to earn a Pandora Billionaire plaque.

Brice also is a Grammy, CMA nominee and a double ACM award winner with six No. 1 radio singles such as "A Woman Like You," "Hard To Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class" and "Rumor."

He has performed on NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and Fox's Miss USA in 2018.

His songs have been recorded by the likes of Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney.

From his self-titled fourth studio album, Brice's current single "Rumor" has been RIAA Certified Platinum, marking Brice's sixth No. 1 single appearing on Billboard, Mediabase Country Radio and SiriusXM’s "The Highway" Top 30 charts as well as surpassing 300 million on demand audio and video streams globally.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com