On Monday, Feb. 24, the McPherson Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding a man dead inside a mobile home. At around 12:05 p.m., officers arrived at 124 S. Kelly Dr. in McPherson, and discovered the deceased male subject. EMS also responded to the residence and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The KBI was asked to assist with the case at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances as suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed. The man will be identified once all next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or anonymous tips can be made to McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.