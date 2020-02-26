Republican candidates for congressional districts and the U.S. Senate will be attending the 66th annual 3i SHOW when it arrives March 19-21 at Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

According to 3i SHOW, 1st District Congressional candidate Tracey Mann will attend from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, with U.S. Senate candidate Susan Wagle attending from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, March 21, U.S. Senate candidate Kris Kobach will attend from 10 a.m. to noon and 1st District Congressional candidate Bill Clifford attending from noon to 2 p.m.

For up-to-date schedules, visit the 3i SHOW website, www.3ishow.com, on the Events Page as more confirmations of candidates attending are confirmed.

The event is sponsored by the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association. For more information, visit the 3i SHOW site or call the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

