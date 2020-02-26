The Friendship Feast in Dodge City recently received a donation of $600 from the Dodge City American Legion Post 47.

A 501(c)(3) organization, Friendship Feast has been serving a nutritional meal to the hungry in the community every weekday since 2000.

Friendship Feast depends entirely on donations and contributions from the community.

It serves about 60 people per day and about 5,000 children per year, including veterans and veteran family members.

The Friendship Feast is located at the First Presbyterian Church, 803 Central Ave.

Post 47 Sergeant-of-Arms David Shultz presented the check to Friendship Feast kitchen manager Sarah Speakman.

“We are pleased to be able to support this wonderful community service program,” Shultz said.

“Friendship Feast is grateful for the donation received from the American Legion,” Speakman said. “This will help us continue to help those in need in our community. We serve about 80 meals a month to veterans.”

Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

