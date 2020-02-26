The Community Housing Association of Dodge City (CHAD) is currently taking applications for its Paint Dodge program in 2020.

Since 2017, the Paint Dodge initiative has been providing homeowners who qualify and live in Ford County with paint and other supplies so they can redo the exterior of their homes.

For disabled or elderly qualified applicants, they even gather volunteers to paint their home for them.

Currently, around 17 homes have had their exterior successfully repainted thanks to Paint Dodge, with two more to be done this spring.

CHAD’s organizers believe that updating the exterior of resident homes is practical in being cost-effective and defending against the ever-changing weather.

They state in a news release, “Exterior painting can enhance the value and prolong the lifespan of homes while alleviating deteriorating housing conditions within the county.”

In order to receive aid from Paint Dodge, applying Ford County residents must meet the following qualifications:

Applicants must own a permanent residence and the land it’s on, they cannot own more than one property, their income must be at or below 200% of the poverty level relative to low federal income, while a two-person income must be around or less than $34,480, and finally applicants must be current on their property tax.

To apply for the Paint Dodge initiative, visit www.dodgecityhousing.com for an application, request one by emailing housing@dodgecdev.org or visit the second floor of the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce on 101 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Paint Dodge is partnered with the Sherwin-Williams home improvement company and sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

