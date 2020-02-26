TOPEKA, KS – Eight Kansas high school students have earned the opportunity to participate in the 2020 Kansas State Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition at the Kansas Poetry Out Loud Regional contest to be held at Salina South High School, 730 E Magnolia, in Salina at noon on February 29.

The qualifying students and their schools are:

Mulu Bannister: Hays High School; Tricia Combs: Girard HS; Ashton Conley: Wichita Heights HS; McKenna Cowles: Olathe South HS; Dori Jezmir: Blue Valley HS; Mehika Meesa: Blue Valley West; Santiago Vasquez: Salina South HS; Jillian Vogel: Chanute HS.

The Poetry Out Loud program encourages Kansas high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. The contest begins in the classroom where students select poems from www.poetryoutloud.org to recite and compete for a spot at the regional competition. In the 2019-20 Kansas Poetry Out Loud season, 1499 students and 53 teachers from 20 Kansas high schools participated in preliminary contests leading to the state finals.

The state champion receives $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in April at Washington, D.C., to compete for a $20,000 scholarship. In addition, the state champion’s school receives a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books. The runner-up receives a cash donation to his or her school library.