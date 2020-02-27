Arrin Tieben has been announced as the latest employee for SMH Consultants.

According to SMH Consultants, Tieben had worked for SMH Consultants as an intern while attending Kansas State University.

Tieben graduated with a Civil Engineering degree in December 2019.

Tieben will be located at the Dodge City office and working on projects in Dodge City and across the state.

Born and raised in Dodge City, Tieben is passionate about seeing his hometown succeed.

A civil engineering and land surveying company, SMH Consultants specializes in municipal engineering, land

development and land surveying with over 30 employees.