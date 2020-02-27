Final Friday is here in the short month with plenty of options to choose from downtown Friday.

From 5 to 7 p.m., several locations will have specials and activities available.

Red Beard Coffee will be doing double punches and 20% off on select drinks.

Flowers by Irene will have St. Patrick Day themed drinks and snacks. The city of Dodge City will have an information table on the census at Eryn’s Downtown Center.

New Creation Studio will have goodies and giveaways as well.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., The Depot Theater Harvey's Bar will be open in time for “The Miracle Worker” production.

My Studio will have a free yoga class and because Carnegie Center for the Arts is under renovation, it will be the location for artist Gabrielle Johns showing off her work.

According to 16-year-old Johns, she has been drawing and painting for about 10 years.

Born in Minnesota, Johns now lives in Dodge City.

"I’d like to pursue art in some form as a career someday," she said. "My mediums are typically graphite on heavy paper, colored pencil, acrylic and watercolor painting on canvas, and ink drawings."

Gulnura “Nora” Taylor will be the featured artist at 2nd Ave. Art Guild from 6 to 8 p.m. Taylor will display embroidery pieces along with watercolor paintings.

According to her bio, Taylor was born in 1970 in Kyrgyz Republic (USSR) where she worked as a choreography studio instructor and dancer and received her master's degree in business management at Kyrgyz State National University in 1999.

Taught by her mother at a young age, Taylor began stitching and embroidery that was sold in stores that were purchased and hung throughout Europe and in Moscow, Russia.

After moving to Greensburg in 2012, Taylor began watercoloring with fellow artists from Kinsley called the Good Company Painters.

From 7 to 9 p.m., Dodge City Brewing will feature photos from the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce travelers who visited Scotland and Northern Ireland in 2019.

Boot Hill distillery will have drink specials from 8 to 10 p.m.

