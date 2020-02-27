On Tuesday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, announced his office has been investigating JUUL Labs’ business practices.

Schmidt joins 39 state attorneys general who are participating in a joint bipartisan investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices, which include the targeting of youth; claims regarding nicotine content and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.

“I am taking the unusual step of announcing an ongoing investigation,” said Schmidt in a news release. “Kansas has been investigating JUUL’s business practices for several months and now we have joined in a coalition of state attorneys general to bring a united front.

"This is the best and most-efficient and effective way to protect the public interest statewide and ensure that any unlawful practices that contributed to the sharp increase in youth vaping are stopped.”

Typically, according to Schmidt, the Kansas Attorney General's Office is to neither confirm nor deny whether an investigation exists, however, he states that, "while traditional cigarette use has plummeted among youth, vaping is skyrocketing, undermining national progress towards reducing tobacco use."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a National Youth Tobacco Survey was conducted in 2019 that found more than 5 million youths reportedly used electronic cigarettes within the past 30 days.

That showed an increase of 3.6 million from the previous year.

The survey also indicated that vaping among youths is close to equal that of youth cigarette use in 1998 from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

“After decades of declining rates of youth nicotine addiction, the trend line has reversed in recent years as vaping products as a nicotine-delivery system have become widespread among high school-aged youth and even many younger kids,” said Schmidt. “We are at risk of seeing a new generation become adults already addicted to nicotine, and that is unacceptable.”

Schmidt added JUUL Labs controls about 75% of the e-cigarette market nationally.

He also said the status of the investigation or what the attorneys general have found thus far would not be released at this time.

“By working together with the vast majority of other states, we can help ensure the investigation is thorough, focused and properly coordinated,” Schmidt said. “As with any similar investigation, we will methodically determine what evidence is available and follow wherever the evidence leads.

"If the evidence shows illegal conduct, we will take appropriate enforcement action.”

