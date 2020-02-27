A 31-year-old man was behind bars after his arrest in connection with the kidnapping of a 7-year-old child Wednesday evening in west Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Gregory Allen Rumph Jr., who remained Thursday in the Shawnee County Jail.

Rump was being held in connection with kidnapping, violation of a protection order, aggravated endangering of a child, interference with a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude, and stalking after a protection order was served.

No bond had been set for Rumph as of early Thursday, pending his first appearance before a Shawnee County District Court judge.

According to Topeka police, officers were sent about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of S.W. 33rd Street on a report of a possible kidnapping involving a 7-year-old child and Rumph.

Police said Rumph and the victim knew each another, though the exact nature of their relationship wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Rumph reportedly made threats to harm the child, police said.

Officers located Rumph near S.W. 29th and Indian Trail Road as he was driving a pickup truck.

Rumph refused to stop for officers and initiated a pursuit that lasted about 10 minutes with speeds never exceeding 20 mph.

While the pursuit was unfolding, Rumph called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center and spoke with officers, who were able to convince him to stop the truck and let the child out without further incident.

Rumph then continued to attempt to elude officers and admitted that he also had a 3-month-old child in the truck, police said. The pursuit ended at 29th and S. Kansas Avenue, where Rumph was taken into custody.

Police Lt. John Trimble said the investigation included a combined effort of the Topeka Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

"Through these efforts," Trimble said, "this incident had a positive conclusion and no one was injured."

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128. Information also may be sent by email to telltpd@topeka.org.