Two programs to protect hemp producer crops from natural disasters were announced recently by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the USDA, Multi-Peril Crop Insurance is a pilot hemp insurance for coverage against loss of yield, "because of insurable causes of loss for hemp grown for fiber, grain or Cannabidiol oil and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage protects against losses associated with lower yields, destroyed crops or prevented planting where no permanent federal crop insurance program is available."

Deadline to sign for the programs is March 16.

“We are pleased to offer these coverages to hemp producers. Hemp offers new economic opportunities for our farmers, and they are anxious for a way to protect their product in the event of a natural disaster,” said Farm Production and Conservation Undersecretary Bill Northey in a news release.

According to the USDA, the MPCI pilot insurance is a new crop insurance option for hemp producers in select counties of 21 states for the 2020 crop year.

Counties in Kansas along with many states are eligible, with information on eligibility available through USDA Risk Management Agency’s Actuarial Information Browser.

A hemp producer must have at least one year of history producing the crop and have a contract for the sale of the insured hemp, among other requirements, to be eligible for the pilot program, according to the USDA.

Hemp will not qualify for replant payments or prevented plant payments under MPCI in addition to a minimum acreage requirement of 5 acres for CBD and 20 acres for grain and fiber.

In addition to revenue protection for hemp offered under the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection plan of insurance, the new pilot insurance coverage will also be available.

Hemp will be insurable under the nursery crop insurance program and the Nursery Value Select pilot crop insurance program beginning with the 2021 crop year.

According to the USDA, hemp will be insurable if grown in containers and in accordance with federal regulations under both nursery programs and any applicable state or tribal laws and terms of the crop insurance policy.

For the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, coverage against loss for hemp grown for fiber, grain, seed or CBD for the 2020 crop year where no permanent federal crop insurance program is available.

Buy-up coverage will be available in some instances with a basic 55% of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50% of expected production for the NAP.

For buy-up levels of NAP coverage, the 2018 Farm Bill allows 50 to 65% of expected production in 5% increments, at 100% of the average market price.

According to the USDA, the NAP service fee is $325 per crop or $825 per producer per county for all coverage levels not exceeding $1,950 for a producer with farming interests in multiple counties.

All growers must have a license to grow hemp under a regulation authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill issued in October 2019, along with complying with applicable state, tribal or federal regulations or operate under a state or university research pilot, that was authorized by the Farm Bill in 2014.

Hemp acreage must be reported by producers after planting to the FSA to be in compliance with federal and state law enforcement.

Defined by the Farm Bill, hemp must contain 0.3% or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on a dry-weight basis and any hemp containing THC above the federal statutory compliance level of 0.3%, will be considered uninsurable or ineligible resulting in the hemp production being ineligible for production history purposes.

For more information on USDA risk management programs for hemp producers, visit farmers.gov/hemp.

For more information on U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, visit USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Services’ website.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.