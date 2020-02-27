In a news release from Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, a male Bucklin student was arrested without incident after information was received regarding a possible shooting threat to Bucklin USD 459 school.

According to Carr, the threat information was received around 10:52 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

"Deputies learned that a male student had made comments about shooting up the school," Carr said in the news release.

Deputies located the student and he was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

The student has been initially charged with felony aggravated criminal threat, with official charges pending from the Ford County Attorney's Office.

"Deputies with the sheriff's office did a great job getting the suspect in custody in a quick manner," Carr said. "Every second counts in matters of public safety, and witness cooperation is vital to the investigation."

At this time, the name of the student hasn’t been released.

