The Kansas Highway Patrol released information from an afternoon crash in Dodge City that left one woman dead.

According to the KHP crash log, Mary Duffield, 71, of Dodge City, was killed in a crash on 14th Avenue near the access road to Walmart around 3:12 p.m. on Friday.

Duffield was turning left up to the access road in a 2017 Honda Civic when the Civic was struck by a 2007 BMW that was driving southbound on 14th Avenue.

The report said that when the Civic turned left, the BMW struck it in the front of the car.

Abraham Sanchez, 17, of Dodge City, was the driver of the BMW and suffered no apparent injury.

The report said that both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

